Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

American Banker names U.S. Bank leaders to 2024 Most Powerful Women in Banking lists

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

American Banker has recognized two U.S. Bank leaders for its 2024 Most Powerful Women in Banking awards, naming President Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Risk Officer Jodi Richard among individual honorees.

Kedia has taken on greater responsibility throughout her nearly eight years at U.S. Bank and was named president in May 2024. Last year, she helped bring together two complementary revenue areas into one revenue line: Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking (WCIB). Prior to leading WCIB, she was vice chair of Wealth Management and Investment Services and helped guide the division through the pandemic and the banking crisis in spring of 2023. Kedia now leads the company’s three revenue lines, guiding how U.S. Bank delivers products and services and creates meaningful relationships with millions of customers across North America and Europe. This is the seventh consecutive year she has been honored by American Banker.

Richard oversees the company’s Risk Management and Compliance organization, which sets the strategy for how the company navigates risk, compliance and credit matters proactively and addresses emerging threats. Previously recognized by American Banker as an honorable mention for her efforts during COVID-19, this is Richard’s first appearance on the banking list.

“Gunjan and Jodi are outstanding executives who are setting the standard for excellence and helping to pave the way for future generations of leaders,” said Andy Cecere, chairman and CEO of U.S. Bank. “We appreciate their contributions not only to our company but also to the financial services industry overall, and we are proud to honor them as they are recognized among the most powerful women in banking and finance.”

U.S. Bank leaders have been consistently recognized in the Most Powerful program since its inception more than 20 years ago.

“This year’s rankings feature longtime honorees ascending to new heights, showcasing the advancement that this program has celebrated for over two decades,” says Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “We’re also welcoming newcomers, which proves that with perseverance comes progress. It hasn’t been an easy year for banks and financial institutions, but progress continues — not by chance, but through the determined efforts of these women.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $680 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker ’s transformative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924911213/en/

CONTACT: Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications

Jeffrey.Shelman@usbank.com

KEYWORD: MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: U.S. Bancorp

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 12:00 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 12:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924911213/en

