Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 4, 2024.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924350401/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Giovanna Falbo,Giovanna.Falbo@aexp.com, +1.212.640.0327

Melanie Backs,Melanie.L.Backs@aexp.com, +1.212.640.2164Investors/Analysts:

Kartik Ramachandran,Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

Kristy Ashmawy,Kristy.Ashmawy@aexp.com, +1 212.640.5574

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: American Express Company

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 02:03 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 02:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924350401/en

