American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 4, 2024.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
