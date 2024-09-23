CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it will participate in the 2024 Environmental Congress organized by the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions, which will take place on Friday September 27th in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. American Water’s state subsidiary, New Jersey American Water is a sponsor of the event.

Lauren Weinrich, Principal Scientist, Research & Development, American Water, will participate in a morning session titled Protecting Your Drinking Water Quality: New Rules and Solutions for PFAS. Weinrich and other experts will delve into the latest EPA regulations surrounding PFAS, highlighting the significance and impact on water quality in New Jersey.

ANJEC, a non-profit organization, helps New Jersey environmental commissions, individuals, local and state agencies preserve natural resources and promote healthy communities.

The mission of the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions (ANJEC) is to promote local action to protect and restore New Jersey’s natural resources and to ensure healthy communities for today and the future. ANJEC advances its mission by engaging in equitable and inclusive practices through leadership, partnerships, education, advocacy for strong public policy and in support of environmental commissions, public officials, and communities throughout New Jersey.

For more information and the full agenda, visit https://anjec.org/environmental-congress-2/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925840695/en/