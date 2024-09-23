BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their AMMO, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/poww.

What is this all about?

On September 24, AMMO announced the company's Chief Financial Officer had resigned "at the request of the Board." AMMO also disclosed that the company is conducting an independent investigation into its "internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal years 2020 through 2023." We are investigating AMMO, Inc. for potential violations of federal securities laws.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased AMMO, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?