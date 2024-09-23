Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), the national rail safety education nonprofit, are joining hundreds of law enforcement officers and other first responders nationwide for Operation Clear Track, to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws across the U.S. This annual event takes place in the U.S. during See Tracks? Think Train® Week, Sept. 23-29, observed as Rail Safety Week in Canada and Mexico.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, followed by railroad crossing incidents. In 2023, more than 2,300 people across the U.S. were injured or killed in railroad crossing collisions or trespassing incidents.

During Operation Clear Track, first responders will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossings and other locations sharing the rail safety message with their community. A map of Operation Clear Track locations shows the location of in-person events across the U.S.

Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson said, "Operation Clear Track helps us engage with communities and reinforce the importance of safety around railroad tracks and crossings. Trespassing on tracks is not only dangerous, but also illegal. By reminding everyone to respect railroad crossings, while alerting them to the dangers of trespassing, we can collectively work to reduce tragic accidents and ensure the safety of our families and communities."

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh said, “At Operation Lifesaver, Inc., we work every day to educate people on how to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains. We are grateful to Amtrak and first responders nationwide for their partnership and support of Operation Clear Track and See Tracks? Think Train® Week. Whether driving or on foot, whenever you see tracks, always be aware that a train may be approaching – and always follow all railroad signs and signals. Together, we can stop track tragedies.”

Amtrak VP Operational Safety, Justin Meko said, "As an industry, we must come together as one to drive public outreach and education efforts. Grade crossing accidents are preventable when people abide by federal, state and local laws and don't take unnecessary risks.”

State Operation Lifesaver programs partner with first responders across the U.S. during Operation Clear Track, working to reduce these incidents and empower individuals to keep themselves safe near tracks and trains. This collaborative railroad safety initiative is one of several events scheduled during See Tracks? Think Train® Week.