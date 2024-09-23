SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust is grappling with escalating scrutiny as a series of critical reports and legal actions cast a shadow over the company’s financial health and business practices.

Class Period: May 7, 2021 – July 11, 2024

On September 6, 2024, Viceroy Research published a report titled “SEC FOIA Appeal Update,” stating that the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) office responded to a Viceroy-instigated appeal of records withheld by the SEC. Although Viceroy’s appeal was denied, Viceroy reported that the SEC enforcement staff confirmed the existence of responsive records concerning Arbor Realty Trust, potentially signifying that the SEC has opened its own probe.

This latest development follows a report from Viceroy on September 3, 2024, titled “Arbor – Foreclosure Special.” Viceroy concluded that “Arbor is facing a wave of foreclosures, as borrowers, unable to pay interest or deliver equity, are walking away and handing Arbor their keys.”

One notable example highlighted by Viceroy involves a foreclosure auction sale to an entity named Arbor SRV Circle at 1800. Viceroy noted that while it remains unclear whether Arbor SRVs are consolidated subsidiaries of Arbor, “[i]f they are then this is a damning indictment of their loan book: the only party willing to pay anything near the loan balance on the property is Arbor itself.”

Viceroy has previously written a series of blistering reports which have accused Arbor of misleading investors about the quality of its loan book and engaging in “window-dressing” to obscure financial troubles. In a report released earlier in August, Viceroy pointed to a 10% surge in delinquent loans to $1 billion as evidence of the company’s deteriorating financial condition.

Arbor is also contending with a class-action lawsuit alleging securities fraud. Filed in late July, the suit accuses the company of painting a misleadingly rosy picture of its business performance.