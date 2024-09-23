SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed gaming and analytics experts Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas of QCI have proudly released their 11th book, "The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium," a definitive exploration of the mathematical frameworks and strategies that have shaped the modern gaming industry.

The book, which serves as a comprehensive guide to the intersection of mathematics and gaming, is a deep dive into how advanced analytics, mathematical modeling, and data science have revolutionized the gaming landscape. Covering decades of research and insights, "The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium" provides a wealth of knowledge for industry professionals, data enthusiasts, and anyone passionate about the intricacies of gaming mathematics.

A Legacy of Expertise

Andrew Cardno, a recognized authority in gaming analytics, and Dr. Ralph Thomas, a pioneer in gaming data science, bring together their years of experience and research in this book. Together, they offer readers an unparalleled understanding of how math is used to optimize everything from player experiences to casino operations.

“This book is a culmination of over 20 years of innovation in the gaming industry,” said Andrew Cardno. “It not only highlights how data and analytics have evolved but also provides the tools and knowledge for others to apply these concepts in real-world gaming environments.”

A Must-Read for Industry Professionals

Industry expert Buddy Frank shared his praise for the book: “If there’s one thing the casino gaming industry does not do well, it is sharing. This book breaks that mold as the authors dish some of the best advice on improving your slot mix, gaining market share, understanding databases, and a lot more. They even translate all our obscure acronyms. This new volume is several inches thick, but you’ll find gems on every page. Better yet, follow their advice and your profitability will improve.”

“The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium” is available now through Amazon.

About Andrew Cardno