Andy & Evan, a renowned children's apparel brand, is delighted to announce a special partnership with Paramount Consumer Products to unveil an extraordinary collaboration featuring Nickelodeon's beloved character, SpongeBob SquarePants. The exclusive SpongeBobSquarePants x Andy & Evan collection is set to launch on September 26th, 2024, celebrating the series’ 25 th anniversary year.

SpongeBob SquarePants, with his infectious positivity and adventurous spirit, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. This unique collaboration with Andy & Evan aims to bring the whimsical world of Bikini Bottom to life through a vibrant and stylish apparel line for children. The collection will cater to boys and girls, available in sizes ranging from infant to 14, and will include a variety of clothing and accessories such as outerwear, tees, hoodies, dresses, and collectible bombers.

The timing of this collaboration aligns with Nickelodeon's celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants ’ 25th anniversary, a year-long extravaganza honoring the iconic character and his enduring impact on pop culture. The SpongeBob x Andy & Evan collection is a fantastic addition to the celebratory events and merchandise commemorating this milestone anniversary.

Evan Hakalir, the President, CEO, and founder of Andy & Evan, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "I started watching SpongeBob SquarePants as a young adult and was immediately drawn to it. Now I enjoy watching the show together with my kids. It's one of those intergenerational shows, where we can all appreciate its wit and humor, and we cannot stop laughing together. SpongeBob has a unique way of bridging generations, bringing happiness, optimism, and humor into our lives. It is an honor to bring that joy and creativity into our collections. Our team has worked passionately to design pieces that capture the essence of SpongeBob while maintaining the high-quality and style that Andy & Evan is known for."

Lindsay Erickson, Design Director and EVP, added, "The SpongeBob x Andy & Evan collaboration includes three collections: Back to School, Holiday, and Resort. The Back-to-School collection features graphics of SpongeBob and friends, with unique details like textured patches, embroidery, and mixed fabrics. The Holiday collection incorporates Krabby Patty designs in fair isle sweaters and graphic tees, along with cozy holiday pajamas in soft flannel and plush, blending SpongeBobSquarePants graphics with traditional holiday patterns."

The design elements in the SpongeBob x Andy & Evan collection have been meticulously crafted to reflect the playful and colorful world of SpongeBob and his friends. From bold, cheerful colors and unique graphic prints featuring beloved characters like Patrick, Sandy, and Squidward, to intricate details that pay homage to Bikini Bottom's iconic scenery, every piece is designed to delight fans and fashion-forward kids alike.

Starting September 26, 2024, customers can shop the SpongeBob SquarePants x Andy & Evan collection on Andy & Evan's e-commerce platform and at select prestigious retailers, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and Maisonette.com, and other fine boutiques and specialty stores.

About Andy & Evan: Andy & Evan is a leading children's apparel brand celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and fashionable designs. Committed to quality and style, Andy & Evan's collections inspire young minds to embrace their individuality and creativity. For more information about Andy & Evan, please visit www.andyandevan.com and follow @andyandevankids on social platforms.