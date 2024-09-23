Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on October 3, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 before the market open on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international).

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available, until Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13748896.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919022291/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Investors:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President & CFO

(518) 795-1408

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ONCOLOGY CARDIOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: AngioDynamics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 08:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919022291/en

