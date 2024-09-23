Ann Davlin Appointed CEO of Cleantech Leaders Roundtable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

The Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CTLR) announced today that Ann Davlin has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. Davlin brings over two decades of experience in cleantech, climate finance, and environmental policy.

She has held significant roles at Constellation Energy and Brevet Capital, where she successfully managed large-scale clean energy investments and developed innovative financing solutions to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies. As the Director of Development for Sir Richard Branson’s Carbon War Room, she led strategic initiatives to drive market-based solutions for climate change, building powerful collaborations within the cleantech community. Additionally, Davlin has provided strategic advisory services to numerous startups in the clean energy sector, helping them scale and secure funding. She also played a vital role in a recent acquisition.

“Ann’s vision and track record in cleantech make her the ideal leader for CTLR,” said CTLR Board Chairman Jake Susman. “We are confident that our organization will continue to thrive as a key player in advancing cleantech solutions under her leadership.”

“Cleantech innovation has reached a pivotal moment, and I am excited to lead CTLR in championing solutions that address climate change and foster economic growth and environmental justice,” said Ann Davlin. “We have a unique opportunity to drive systemic change by bringing industry leaders together and accelerating sustainable innovation.”

“Ann Davlin’s leadership is exactly what CTLR needs as it tackles the pressing issues of our time—accelerating clean energy adoption and ensuring that innovations reach the people and communities that need them most,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“Ann’s appointment as CEO of CTLR is an exciting moment for the industry,” said Richard Kauffman, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Generate Capital and former Chairman of Energy and Finance for the State of New York. “Her history of advancing clean energy solutions at the intersection of policy, business, and innovation makes her the perfect leader for this moment in cleantech.”

About Cleantech Leaders Roundtable:

Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CTLR) is a membership-based organization that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and policy influencers in the clean energy sector. CTLR fosters collaboration and accelerates the adoption of transformative cleantech solutions.