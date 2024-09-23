Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced that the Anteriad Marketing Cloud™ has been recognized with a prestigious 2024 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing. This is the second consecutive year that the Anteriad Marketing Cloud has won this esteemed award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award highlights organizations that are pioneering innovative solutions leveraging cloud technologies to drive industry advancements.

The Anteriad Marketing Cloud is a powerful, AI-driven platform designed to connect data and customer experiences, empowering marketing and sales teams to better understand, acquire, and retain customers with unparalleled intelligence. Powered by advanced AI and high-fidelity data, which processes over 40 billion intent signals monthly, the platform enables cross-channel strategies that optimize every touchpoint. Whether driving higher engagement, personalizing B2B strategies, or delivering real-time insights, the platform ensures that every signal is maximized for full-funnel impact. From top-of-funnel brand lift to bottom-of-funnel conversions, the Anteriad Marketing Cloud excels by delivering superior performance and reducing campaign costs across the board.

“We are honored to receive this global recognition from the Business Intelligence Group for the second consecutive year,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad. “This award reaffirms our relentless commitment to innovation and delivering data driven, tech enabled solutions, powered by analytics and AI, that help our customers not only optimize their marketing efforts but truly get in front of their ideal audience. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology and consistently driving results for B2B marketers.”

Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Business Intelligence Group, added, “Anteriad’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology is truly commendable. Their innovative approach and exceptional contributions to the industry make them a worthy recipient of the Stratus Award.”

About Anteriad