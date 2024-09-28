Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 900 foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons, advanced health practitioners, orthopaedic residents, and medical students attended the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) Annual Meeting on September 11-14, 2024. The meeting was held in-person in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as well as virtually.

The meeting offered attendees 152 live presentations, more than 430 poster and e-poster presentations, and the opportunity to connect with 61 exhibiting companies. During the meeting, the Society presented its most prestigious awards for outstanding research presented at the Annual Meeting, including:

2024 Roger A. Mann Award , given in recognition of the outstanding clinical paper: “Periprosthetic Tibial Lucency Following Low-Profile Total Ankle Arthroplasty,” authored by Elizabeth Cody, MD; Jensen Henry, MD; Isabel Shaffrey, BS; Agnes Jones, MS; Constantine Demetracopoulos, MD; Matthew Conti, MD.

2024 J. Leonard Goldner Award , recognizing the outstanding basic science research paper: “Semi-Automated 3D Distance Mapping of Conventional Non-Weightbearing CT Scan with External Rotation Stress Demonstrates High Diagnostic Accuracy for Subtle Syndesmotic Instability,” authored by Aaron Therien, BS; Grayson Talaski; Emily Luo, BS; Kevin Wu, BS; Katerine Kutzer, BS; Kepler Carvalho, MD; Kevin Dibbern, PhD; Cesar de Cesar Netto, MD, PhD; Joao Carlos Rodrigues, MD, PhD; and Alexandre Godoy-Santos, MD, PhD.

IFFAS Award of Excellence , given to the top international paper: “Minimally Invasive Chevron and Akin Hallux Valgus Surgery: A Prospective Observational Study with Mean 6.7 Year Follow-Up,” authored by Oliver Townsend, BSc (Hons), MBBS, MRCS; Niall Hill; Adam Reaney, BSc(Hons), MRCPod, LLCM, ARSM; Togay Koc, MBBS, MSc, FRCS(Tr&Orth); Thomas Lewis, BSc(Hons), MBChB(Hons), FRCS, MFSTEd; David Gordon, MBChB, MRCS, MD, FRCS(Tr&Orth).

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the AOFAS, honored leaders and innovators in orthopaedics with their annual awards, including:

2024 Women’s Leadership Awards , recognizing female contributions and leadership in the orthopaedic foot and ankle specialty: Loretta B. Chou, MD, and Elizabeth A. Cody, MD.

2024 Pierce E. Scranton Humanitarian Service Award , recognizing orthopaedic surgeons who volunteer their time and surgical expertise in countries with limited foot and ankle care: Eric C. Gokcen, MD.

2024 Pillars of the AOFAS , honoring iconic surgeons who have advanced the AOFAS and the profession through their leadership and dedication to educating foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons: James A. Nunley II, MD, and Arthur Manoli II, MD.

On the third day of the meeting, orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon, David B. Thordarson, MD, was installed as the 2024-25 president of the AOFAS Board of Directors.