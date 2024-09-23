DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP Sciences Group, LLC, a global provider of cutting-edge, continuous air and surface decontamination technology, today announced that its Beyond Guardian Air, portable air purification and surface decontamination device, has exceeded the requirements set out in ASHRAE Standard 241-2023 for Control of Infectious Aerosols. This standard establishes minimum requirements for the performance of air cleaning devices in reducing airborne infectious aerosols.

“These results demonstrate AP Sciences Group's commitment to rigorous scientific investigation to validate the role of this new technology as an additional layer of protection to filtration, alone,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Medical & Science Advisor at AP Sciences Group, LLC, and former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. “The Beyond Guardian Air's performance against both viral and bacterial surrogates positions it as a valuable tool in our ongoing efforts to improve indoor air quality and reduce the spread of aerosol and surface pathogens settling onto surfaces. This ability to attack both issues simultaneously in occupied spaces makes this an essential technology today and tomorrow.”

Key findings from the independent laboratory report include:

Against MS2 bacteriophage (a surrogate for viruses like influenza and SARS-CoV-2): >98% reduction in 20 minutes Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) averaged 304 cubic feet per minute (CFM) initially, maintaining 193 CFM over 20 minutes

Against Staphylococcus epidermidis (a surrogate for antibiotic-resistant pathogens like MRSA): >99% reduction in 60 minutes CADR averaged 341 CFM initially, maintaining 199 CFM over 60 minutes

ASHRAE 241 testing demonstrated up to 142% efficiency compared to fan speed

“The Beyond Guardian Air's performance demonstrates the power of our ActivePure Technology in reducing airborne pathogens,” said Joseph P. Urso, Chief Executive Officer of AP Sciences Group, LLC. “Its ability to significantly exceed baseline flow rates in CADR testing highlights the added benefit of our proprietary ActivePure molecules in inactivating airborne microorganisms. This combination of HEPA filtration and active, in-room purification technology yields a clean air delivery rate that is a multiple, not just a fraction, of the fan speed.”

“With these impressive test results, ActivePure Technology demonstrates how it is uniquely positioned to help building owners and engineers achieve ASHRAE 241-2023 compliance safely and effectively,” Urso added. “The versatility of this technology allows us to address air quality concerns across a wide range of environments, ultimately contributing to improved health and safety in diverse settings.”

The ASHRAE 241 standard, chaired by William Bahnfleth and Max Sherman, was developed in record time to provide a universal quantification of how different technologies impact air cleaning and environmental quality. This standard offers crucial guidance for building science engineers and others involved in creating safer indoor environments. ASHRAE 241 represents a significant evolution in air purification testing, focusing on performance against microscopic challenge pathogens rather than visible particulate matter like dust or smoke. This shift allows for a more accurate assessment of a device's ability to clean air at the molecular level, which is particularly relevant for infectious aerosols.

AP Sciences Group’s Beyond Guardian Air was tested at Aerosol Research and Engineering Laboratories Inc. (ARE Labs), an independent facility in Olathe, Kansas, in compliance with ASHRAE 241 and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), ensuring compliance with efficacy and safety requirements. The Beyond Guardian Air purifier device is designed for use in hospitals, businesses, or residential spaces. It combines advanced filtration with ActivePure Technology to provide continuous air purification and surface decontamination.

AboutAP Sciences Group, LLC

AP Sciences Group, LLC is a global leader in proactive, continuous surface and air decontamination systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality, and residential applications. The company's proprietary ActivePure Technology, based on advanced photohydrolysis, generates powerful oxidizing molecules that safely neutralize indoor contaminants. This process replicates natural atmospheric cleansing processes, providing automated protection against environmental contamination risks. ActivePure Technology effectively reduces many common volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and operates without producing harmful ozone, making it safe for continuous 24/7 use in occupied spaces. Initially developed for space exploration, it has evolved to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria, and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure Technology has proven effective across various settings, including acute care, long-term care facilities, and commercial buildings. ActivePure Technology is a key component in the ActivePure Medical Guardian, an FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II Medical Device. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com.