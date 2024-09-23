Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host a Fireside Chat at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Associated Press

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live event webcast will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit  http://apellis.com  or follow us on  Twitter  and  LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:  Meredith Kaya  meredith.kaya@apellis.com 617.599.8178

