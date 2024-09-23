WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed its June 2024 negative opinion on the marketing authorization application of intravitreal pegcetacoplan for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

“We are deeply disappointed by this outcome, which leaves millions of Europeans with GA without a treatment for this irreversible form of blindness,” said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, Apellis. “This CHMP opinion was made despite broad support for pegcetacoplan from the European retina community and multiple dissenting votes by CHMP members who supported a path to approval.”

“We have seen the profound impact this medicine has had for GA patients in the U.S. and remain committed to expanding access to this crucial treatment, focusing on serving unmet patient needs in the U.S. and other regions globally,” Dr. Francois continued.

“It is disappointing to know that we will not be able to provide access to this treatment to GA patients in the EU,” said Frank G. Holz, OAKS and DERBY study investigator and professor and chairman of the department of ophthalmology at the University of Bonn, Germany. “As an ophthalmologist and retina specialist, I have seen how patients with GA lose their ability to read, drive, and even see faces. The Phase 3 data for pegcetacoplan are clinically meaningful and showed the potential to make a difference for EU patients.”

About Geographic Atrophy (GA) Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration and a leading cause of blindness worldwide, impacting more than one million Americans and five million people worldwide.1,2 It is a progressive and irreversible disease caused by the growth of lesions, which destroy the retinal cells responsible for vision. The vision loss caused by GA severely impairs independence and quality of life by making it difficult to participate in daily activities. On average, it takes only 2.5 years for GA lesions to start impacting the fovea, which is responsible for central vision.3

About Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy (GA) Pegcetacoplan is an investigational, targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) is approved in the United States for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.