Apex Appoints Kenny Chernauskas to Chief Financial Officer

Apex Clean Energy today announced the appointment of Kenny Chernauskas to Chief Financial Officer, expanding his responsibilities to include oversight of the company’s project finance functions, in addition to his existing leadership of accounting and corporate finance.

“Kenny has been instrumental in navigating Apex through complex financial landscapes and supporting our growth,” said Ken Young, CEO of Apex. “His deep understanding of our business, coupled with a proven track record in corporate finance, uniquely positions him to lead our financial strategy as we look to the years ahead.”

Chernauskas, who joined Apex more than 11 years ago, brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently leading the company's corporate finance activities. During his tenure, he and his team have raised nearly $3 billion of capital for Apex, including the sale of a majority stake of Apex, refinancing Apex's corporate debt with industry-leading banks, and facilitating other key funding transactions to support the company’s growth trajectory. Prior to joining Apex, Chernauskas held roles at Dominion Energy and RSM, and he holds a Bachelor and a Master of Accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of CFO at this pivotal time for Apex and the clean energy industry,” said Chernauskas. “Having been part of Apex’s journey for over a decade, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative impact of our work. I look forward to supporting a team that is second to none, capitalizing on the immense opportunities ahead, and creating lasting value through our crucial work.”

