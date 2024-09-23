Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the only unified workplace experience platform, today unveiled the latest enhancements to its AI-powered capabilities, Appspace Intelligence. These capabilities help organizations improve workplace communications, simplify decision-making, and reduce the strain on their IT departments. Appspace Marketplace is also now available. The centralized hub allows customers and partners to access and integrate workplace technologies through the Appspace platform.

Appspace showcased these innovations at its World of Work (WOW24) User Conference, where hundreds of attendees are exploring ways to enhance employee engagement and make the physical and digital workplace more productive.

AI as a Strategic Platform Service

Appspace Intelligence benefits multiple organizational departments working to improve the employee experience. HR, internal communications, facilities, and IT will be better able to track employee sentiment, engagement, workplace utilization, and projected workplace usage. This, in turn, provides the necessary insights for organizations to act upon workplace trends, improve operational efficiency, and create asynchronous communication for more robust employee engagement and collaboration. By leveraging real-time AI data collection, Appspace Intelligence also helps IT teams manage resources more efficiently.

“For AI to drive value, it must improve the employee experience without complicating it,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Appspace’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Appspace Intelligence is the innovation companion organizations can use to bring a more consumer-like experience to all team members, making the physical and digital work environments desirable destinations where employees thrive.”

A Hub for Workplace Technology

Appspace Marketplace is also taking the spotlight at WOW24. Now live, Appspace Marketplace is a “go-to” destination for customers and partners who want to leverage the power of the Appspace platform by connecting it to their workplace technology. Appspace Marketplace includes: