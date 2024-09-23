Aptar Pharma Celebrates North America Capacity Expansion

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Aptar Pharma, part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today celebrated the capacity extension at its Congers, New York facility. This expansion supports the growing prescription and consumer healthcare customer demand for proprietary drug delivery systems in North America.

Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO, along with members of Aptar’s executive committee, welcomed Aptar employees, customers, government representatives and officials attending the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the expansion of the state-of-the-art manufacturing site, which first began manufacturing in 2002.

The building extension enhances warehousing, cleanroom and manufacturing capabilities onsite and adds an additional 28,500 sq. ft. of manufacturing footprint. The 160,000 square foot Congers facility employs approximately 350 people, supports 14 injection presses and 25 machines as well as eight ISO certified clean rooms.

“This is a key step in the next phase of our global expansion program, which includes a robust injectables expansion program in France, and new state-of-the art manufacturing facilities in Suzhou, China and Mumbai, India. Expanding our capacity in Congers, New York is in line with Aptar’s ‘local for local’ strategy to meet the growing needs of our Pharma customers in North America,” said Tanda.

The Congers, New York site supports the development and manufacturing of drug delivery systems, including the proprietary Unidose (UDS) Nasal Spray Systems used for the opioid reversal drug naloxone, including Narcan®, and the recently FDA-approved neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray), the first and only needle-free treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for the emergency treatment of patients with allergic reactions (Type I), including anaphylaxis. This facility also manufactures drug delivery solutions for the treatment of migraines, depression, diabetes, epilepsy, allergies and more.

“We are proud to be the go-to drug delivery expert who transforms ideas into market opportunities, and accelerates and de-risks the product development process,” said Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma. “Our Aptar Pharma business in North America has shown robust growth in recent years and we are continuously innovating around nasal drug delivery, components for injectables, the patient experience, sustainability and much more.”

In addition to the wide range of nasal delivery solutions, as part of the previously announced global injectables expansion program, a portion of the expanded facility has been dedicated to Aptar Pharma’s ETFE PremiumCoat ® film-coated stoppers manufacturing for the injectables market, including on-site molding and trimming, which will be performed in a new ISO-7 cleanroom, while finishing and automated vision inspection will continue to be performed in an ISO-5 cleanroom.

