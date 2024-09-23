PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor Realty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABR) Investors. A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Arbor Realty on behalf of purchasers of Arbor Realty securities between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

CLICK HERE to learn more about the lawsuit.

Important deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Arbor Realty securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 30, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor Realty invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

Investors first began to learn the true state of Arbor Realty’s loan portfolio on March 14, 2023, when NINGI Research published a report alleging that Arbor Realty had been hiding toxic real estate properties in fraudulent holding companies for ten years. On that news, shares fell from a closing price of $12.99 per share on March 13, 2023 to a closing price of $12.12 on March 14, 2023, then down to $11.53 per share on March 15.

On December 5, 2023, Viceroy published a report that accused the Company of concealing from investors the distressed nature of its loan book, going so far as to calling Arbor Realty the “worst of the worst” in the industry.

Then, on July 12, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Arbor Realty was being probed by federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York and that “[t]he investigators are inquiring about lending practices and the company’s claims about the performance of their loan book.” On this news, the price of Arbor Realty stock fell 17%, according to the complaint.