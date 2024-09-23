OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Archer, a leader in enterprise risk and compliance management solutions, today unveiled its latest product, Archer Assurance AI, aimed at revolutionizing compliance management through advanced artificial intelligence. The company also introduced its new Archer AI Governance product, user-centric enhancements to the Archer interface to deliver a next-generation risk experience, and updates to a broad range of risk and compliance offerings.

“Archer is dedicated to fostering innovation and providing the next-generation risk experience to empower our clients with true enterprise visibility to risk,” said Bill Diaz, CEO of Archer. “As recognized GRC leaders and pioneers, we continue to raise the bar with products that streamline processes, deliver actionable insights and provide demonstrated value, leveraging AI responsibly to enhance our clients' success.”

Introducing Archer Assurance AI

Archer Assurance AI, the latest innovation from Archer and a game changer for regulatory compliance, bridges the gap between regulatory change and compliance. It provides a powerful, fresh approach for regulated firms to rapidly assess, react and report on regulatory changes at scale, to help keep pace with their impacts to policies and controls while minimizing penalties and negative exposure.

Archer Assurance AI links incoming regulatory intelligence directly to control implementations while integrating core risk assessment capabilities. It assists organizations in complying with all applicable regulations by establishing controls and policies to manage risks associated with both regulatory and non-regulatory requirements.

Leveraging AI, Assurance AI constructs regulatory intelligence flows, automatically identifying gaps, conflicts, and suggesting role/line of business-based solutions while ensuring that policies and controls align with relevant global obligations. Purpose-built machine learning models continuously monitor the regulatory landscape for relevant changes, mapping them to internal policies and controls.

Assurance AI automatically filters content to synthesize only relevant regulatory information, consolidating regulatory and corporate policy initiatives into a global obligations catalog. The product monitors obligations, controls, and policies to detect gaps or conflicts. It assesses millions of regulatory updates from over 2,000 regulatory sources – expanding at a pace of ~60 new sources each month – across more than 80 countries and 99 native languages, with automatic translation support in 27 languages to ensure compliance with globally changing regulations.

Introducing Archer AI Governance

The new Archer AI Governance offering supports risk managers in promoting responsible AI usage within organizations. Aligned with the European Union (EU) AI Act, AI Governance allows risk managers and compliance professionals to oversee AI-related risks while adhering to regulatory compliance. It facilitates centralized management of AI assets through customizable assessments tailored to specific industry needs.

Archer AI Governance provides comprehensive AI inventory management, categorizing applications by risk levels and ensuring compliance across diverse regulations through an accessible controls library. Detailed documentation and audit trails foster transparency and explainability, with the product evolving in response to shifting regulations and industry standards.

Next-Generation Risk Experience for All Levels

Archer has made substantial enhancements to its user interface, designed to provide a next-generation risk experience that encourages engagement at all user levels. Based on extensive user feedback, the updated UI increases productivity and simplifies workflows for risk and compliance professionals, enabling effortless task execution with minimal training.

The improved UI offers optimal performance and seamless integration with existing systems via open APIs, minimizing administrative burden. By ensuring compatibility across devices and adhering to accessibility standards, the updated UI supports modern browsers, enhancing navigation and user experience.

Latest Updates for Archer Products

In addition to these groundbreaking offerings and user interface enhancements, Archer will showcase the latest innovations and industry-leading features across a multitude of offerings at Archer Summit, Nov. 11-13 in New Orleans:

Archer RMIS AI significantly boosts enterprise GRC programs by offering modern solutions for managing insurance policy data, claims management, and analytics. Key enhancements include an AI tool that automates workflow creation and an AI chatbot for quick access to information, optimizing searches to uncover potential loss opportunities within claims data.