Arduino Launches Arduino Cloud Availability in AWS Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Arduino, the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world, announced today that Arduino Cloud is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925200409/en/

Arduino Cloud makes IoT and device management at scale more accessible than ever. Now available in AWS Marketplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This availability in AWS Marketplace helps industrial, manufacturing, energy management and supply chain and logistics organizations access an integrated development platform for provisioning, device management, OTA (Over-The-Air) updates, digital twin, and easy data visualization. The focus of Arduino Cloud is to optimize time to value for customers with a low-code approach.

AWS customers will now have access to Arduino Cloud directly within AWS Marketplace. Arduino Cloud provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase, management, and deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions within their AWS Marketplace account.

Arduino Cloud currently processes over 6 billion device messages monthly, showcasing its scalability and reliability. Industrial clients such as vapor mitigation telemetry specialist AMB Vapor Monitoring have successfully leveraged Arduino Cloud to propel their business forward.

“ Our mission at Arduino is to remove barriers to innovation, reducing friction and enabling people to focus on their business outcomes, ” says Fabio Violante, CEO of Arduino. “By making Arduino Cloud available in AWS Marketplace, we are improving accessibility for organizations to deploy and manage their IoT devices at scale, dramatically accelerating the journey from ideation to production. With Arduino Cloud, we also aim to enable IoT and Edge AI projects that previously never materialized due to complexity and costs.”

Many of Arduino’s partners and clients are already benefiting from this synergy. Danny Kent, Product Development Engineer at Atlas Machine, shares, “Our business relies on providing top-notch field service to industrial equipment, and we needed a robust solution for managing sensor data. With Arduino Cloud available in AWS Marketplace, we successfully set up a ‘split cloud’ architecture, seamlessly transmitting sensor data between Arduino Cloud and AWS IoT Core. While AWS IoT Core excelled in supporting secure data connectivity and analysis, Arduino Cloud proved indispensable for OTA and device management at scale. This integration has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency.”

Key Benefits of Arduino Cloud

With Arduino Cloud, developers and enterprises can leverage a scalable, reliable, and accessible cloud solution to accelerate IoT initiatives and stay competitive.

Faster innovation and go-to-market: Users can build IoT applications quickly, accelerating innovation cycles.

Enterprise architecture integration: Arduino Cloud enables field data availability at scale for processing, historicization, and control.

Edge and hardware solutions: Supports diverse IoT device deployments with extensive edge and hardware options, backed by a strong developer community.

Cost effectiveness: Reduces IT/OT costs, accelerates development, and helps connect 70% of legacy assets, enhancing operational efficiency.

Flexibility : Arduino Cloud offers two flexible plans to cater to different organizational needs – from Prototyping Plan for testing to Enterprise 500 Devices Plan, ideal for large-scale deployments.

Arduino Opta Micro PLC Is Now Fully Qualified

Following-up on the announcement that 12 devices were in the process of achieving AWS Device Qualification status, Arduino reports that theOptamicro PLC product lineis now fully qualified for AWS IoT Core. This ensures devices are officially recognized by AWS and provides customers with architectural documentation to simplify the development of end-to-end solutions.