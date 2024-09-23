Are Your Pets Prepared for an Emergency?

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National Preparedness Month this September, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and its longtime shelter partner, Houston SPCA, are teaming up to share tips to keep pets safe in times of emergencies and to ensure pet owners are properly prepared before disaster strikes. Dr. Rebecca Tremble, Veterinarian and US Strategic Partnership Lead at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer at Houston SPCA, recently conducted a satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to discuss how pet owners can prepare for emergencies.

While eight in 10 Americans feel it’s important to have a disaster preparedness plan for their pet, just one third have one, according to a new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Hill’s Pet Nutrition. This month alone, multiple disasters have impacted communities from coast to coast, underscoring the need for families to create disaster preparedness plans — including a plan for their pets.

Dr. Tremble and Dr. Westbrook provided advice to pet parents to help them act quickly during a crisis. Among these tips, they shared what should be included in a pet emergency kit:

Basic first aid supplies

3-day supply of water and pet food in a waterproof container

Food and water bowl

Safety harness and leash

Waste cleanup supplies

Any pet medication and medical records

Contact list for veterinarians and local pet care organizations

List of your pet’s feeding routine and any behavior issues

Comfort items like a blanket or toy

One way Hill’s Pet Nutrition helps keep people and pets together during times of need is through Hill’s Disaster Relief Network, established in 2013 as an extension of Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program.

The Network works with animal shelters to coordinate emergency deliveries of pet food to animal shelters, veterinary clinics, state government entities and national nonprofits caring for pets impacted by crises. Additionally, Hill’s Disaster Relief Network supports shelters like Houston SPCA, a leading agency in emergency response for more than 40 years. During Hurricane Harvey, Houston SPCA distributed over 120 tons of pet food, crates, bedding and other supplies due in part to the support of Hill’s Disaster Relief Network.

To find additional resources on pet emergency preparedness, visit: HillsPet.com/PrepareYourPet

About Hill's Pet Nutrition Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com.

Dr. Rebecca Tremble, Veterinarian and US Strategic Partnership Lead at Hill’s Pet Nutrition