Arm Joins the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index℠ (SOX℠)

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Arm (NASDAQ: ARM), the company that is building the future of computing, today announced that the company has been added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index SM (SOX SM ), effective September 20, 2024.

“In our first year as a public company, Arm has continuously reinforced its position as the foundational compute platform across every technology touchpoint,” said Rene Haas, CEO, Arm. “Being added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index SM (SOX SM ) underscores the rapid growth our company has seen as we continue to diversify our solutions and scale across multiple markets.”

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index SM (SOX SM ) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index composed of the 30 largest eligible semiconductor companies listed in the U.S., ranked by market capitalization. For a complete listing of companies view the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.

About Arm

Arm is the industry’s highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world’s leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world’s largest computing ecosystem and 20 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

All information is provided “as is” and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2024 Arm Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920935508/en/

CONTACT: Media