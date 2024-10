PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0363 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024 and will be disbursed on or about October 25, 2024. This is the Company’s 96th consecutive quarterly dividend. In addition, the Company has had eleven special dividends.

Douglas R. Nichols, Chairman of the Board stated, “Maintaining our highest payout per share in our history represents our continued confidence in our financial position, as well as our focus on sharing our success with our shareholders. We remain confident in management’s ability to achieve best in class results as demonstrated by our dividend history, as well as our recent announcement concerning our graduation to the OTCQX Market.”

Tim Anderson, President, and CEO commented, “We remain confident in our ability to build upon our strong foundation and continue strengthening our financial position as we seek to penetrate new markets, improve margins and meet the emerging needs of our diverse customer base, and ultimately, end user consumers. Our working capital position has continued to grow based on the strength of our operating performance. This strength will allow us to provide enhanced value to our investors as well as the financial flexibility to continue to consider various strategic investments to support growth opportunities.”

Anderson concluded, “Our financial position remains strong affording us the opportunity to continually invest in diversified channels through organic growth initiatives and to explore financially accretive opportunities in adjacent markets, with a continued eye towards acquisitions. We view acquisition opportunities as a means to strengthen our existing capabilities and grow in new categories.”

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto, Armanino offers other flavors and sauces including as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese, and Alfredo. Armanino’s organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Finally, Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas, meatballs, and prepared meals.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The declaration of cash dividends in the future, pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy, is subject to final determination each quarter by the Board of Directors based on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial performance and its available cash resources. For this reason, as well as others, there can be no assurance that dividends in the future will be equal or similar to the amount described in this press release or that the Board of Directors will not decide to suspend or discontinue the payment of cash dividends in the future.

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are “forward- looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.”

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; the extent and duration of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences on the Company; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company’s relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company’s ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company’s business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation, including actions taken by national, state and local governments to contain and/or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences; product recalls and product liability claims; and our reputation in the industry. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

The best source of information on the company is the OTC Markets website ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMNF/company-info ).