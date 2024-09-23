SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, announced today that neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) is now available to patients and caregivers by prescription across the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved neffy 2 mg last month for the treatment of Type I Allergic Reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adults and children who weigh ≥30 kg (66 lbs.).

Through neffyConnect, and in partnership with online pharmacy BlinkRx, eligible commercially insured patients will pay $25 for two single-use neffy devices through a co-pay savings program. For patients without insurance coverage, or for those whose insurance plans do not yet cover neffy, ARS Pharmaceuticals is offering a cash price of $199 for two single-use neffy devices. neffy will be available free of charge for patients that qualify for the ARS Patient Assistance Program. Starting today, national retail pharmacies will also begin stocking neffy and a $25 co-pay savings card can be downloaded at neffy.com for use at pharmacies by eligible patients .

“The introduction of neffy as the first and only needle-free treatment option for patients and caregivers living with severe allergic reactions marks a turning point for ARS Pharmaceuticals and the severe allergy community. Since approval, we have been partnering with healthcare providers, payers, and patient advocates to ensure access for patients,” said Eric Karas, chief commercial officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals. “Pharmacies are processing prescriptions, our supply chain is fully operational, and most importantly, the first patients are now receiving neffy.”

In addition to scheduling an appointment with healthcare providers to prescribe neffy, other options for patients who need to obtain a prescription include visiting neffy.com and selecting the “Get neffy Now” button. They can request neffy either through their existing healthcare provider or via a virtual consultation with a licensed physician. Both options are supported by neffyConnect, a service designed to help patients with access and financial assistance. ARS Pharmaceuticals is also offering free carrying cases that hold two single-use neffy devices with instructions for use, encouraging having neffy conveniently available when needed.

“The introduction of neffy is welcomed by the healthcare community,” said Dr. Carlos Camargo, MD DrPH, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. “ neffy changes the paradigm when it comes to treatment options for patients and families living with severe allergic reactions — and the way in which healthcare providers practice. Epinephrine auto-injectors have needles and this can be intimidating for patients. This can lead to hesitancy in carrying and in using the life-saving devices, and often results in patients failing to treat before seeking emergency medical assistance. neffy provides a fast, easy-to-carry, easy-to-administer alternative that we anticipate will result in more people carrying their epinephrine device and treating their allergic event earlier. These changes are likely to lead to better clinical outcomes and less need for emergency room visits.”

“Years of dedication from the entire allergy community and healthcare providers have paved the way for neffy as the first needle-free epinephrine treatment for severe allergies,” said Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of ARS Pharmaceuticals. “We are so proud of our team members who have worked diligently from conception through FDA approval to make neffy available. Now that people can begin using neffy, we are looking forward to seeing how it positively impacts up to 40 million people in the U.S. who experience severe allergic reactions.”

Expanding Access in Europe, Pediatric Indications

In addition to its U.S. launch, ARS Pharmaceuticals plans to expand access to EUR neffy® (trade name for neffy in the EU) internationally in partnership with an EU-based pharmaceutical partner. On August 22, 2024, the European Commission approved EUR neffy (adrenaline nasal spray) for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in the EU. The company expects EUR neffy to be available in certain EU Member States by Q4 2024.

ARS Pharmaceuticals has also submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for the use of neffy 1 mg in pediatric patients weighing 15 to 30 kg (33 to 66 lbs.), further broadening its potential to protect vulnerable populations from severe allergic reactions.

About Type I Allergic Reactions including Anaphylaxis

Type I severe allergic reactions are serious and potentially life-threatening events that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and require immediate treatment with epinephrine, the only FDA-approved medication for these reactions. While epinephrine auto-injectors have been shown to be highly effective, there are well published limitations that result in many patients and caregivers delaying or not administering treatment in an emergency situation. These limitations include fear of the needle, lack of portability, needle-related safety concerns, lack of reliability, and complexity of the devices. There are approximately 40 million people in the United States who experience Type I severe allergic reactions due to food, venom or insect stings. Of those, only 3.3 million currently have an active epinephrine auto-injector prescription, and of those, only half consistently carry their prescribed auto-injector. Even if patients or caregivers carry an auto-injector, more than half either delay or do not administer the device when needed in an emergency.

About neffy®

neffy® is an intranasal epinephrine product for patients with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications, and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR neffy (epinephrine nasal spray)

INDICATION

neffy 2 mg is indicated for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 30 kg or greater.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION