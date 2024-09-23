Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Artificial Intelligence and Resilience Take Center Stage at MetricStream’s London GRC Summit November 6th and 7th

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

MetricStream, the global leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced the 12th Annual London GRC Summit, "Experience the Power of AI and Resilience" will be held on November 6 th and 7 th in London. The two-day event will bring together more than 250 GRC leaders and industry experts to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and the critical importance of resilience in today’s interconnected world.

This year’s Summit will feature over 40 sessions that explore the risks and opportunities of AI for GRC as well as GRC for AI, operational resilience, enterprise risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance, internal audit and third-party risk, along with IT and cyber risk and compliance.

"Today, AI in risk, compliance, and audit proactively empowers organizations to identify and respond to emerging risks, while resilience ensures they can adapt and recover swiftly. Together, they form the backbone of a robust, forward-looking GRC strategy," said Gaurav Kapoor, CEO and Co-Founder, MetricStream. "The GRC Summit provides a unique opportunity for risk, audit, compliance, and cyber leaders to explore the latest strategies and innovations to strengthen their GRC programs, while connecting with their peers and experts across the industry.”

The London GRC Summit will feature keynote addresses from renowned industry leaders, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with GRC professionals from around the world. Confirmed speakers include:

  • Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst and Pundit, GRC 20/20 Research, LLC
  • Robert Taylor, Head of Enterprise and Non-Financial Risk, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)
  • Dorothea Liebl, Head of Internal Control Governance, Siemens Energy
  • Suman Sourav, Head of GRC, Lazada (Alibaba Group)
  • Rita Gnutti, Executive Director, Intesa Sanpaolo
  • Somkant Mishra, Senior GRC Manager, CRH
  • Claudia Iacobucci, Head of Assurance, Risk and Controls, ABB
  • Sahil Bhardwaj, Group Head of Internal Audit and Risk, British Standards Institution (BSI)
  • Elena Pykhova, Director and Founder, The Op Risk Company Ltd

More than 250 attendees are also expected across industries. The Summit will feature the 2024 GRC Journey Awards, celebrating individuals, customers, and partners who are at the forefront of guiding their organization's GRC Journey, advocating for GRC programs, and attaining exceptional business outcomes through GRC practices. Previous winners include Almarai, Siemens Energy, Volvo Car Corporation, Petronas, Nordea, CBRE, and many others.

Registration is open now for two power-packed days of 250+ attendees and over 40 sessions.

Are you a GRC or cyber risk leader? Share your insights and expertise at the Summit. Apply to become a speaker.

All opinions and knowledge shared are those of speakers who are industry-renowned experts, not representing or related to any organization or firm.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management, and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924275518/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Pat McParland

Associate Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET

SOURCE: MetricStream, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 01:15 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 01:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924275518/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax ...
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2024
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Voya Financial schedules announcement of third-quarter 2024 results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy