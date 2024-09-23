NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Arya Health, a pioneering healthcare workforce automation platform, today announced the closing of a $4 million seed funding round led by Twelve Below. The investment will fuel Arya Health's mission to revolutionize workforce management in the healthcare industry through innovative AI and automation technologies.

In the past 12 months, Arya Health has experienced strong market demand, surpassing a sixfold increase in revenue. The company has launched four key "skills" to date, automating tasks that traditionally require significant human intervention in healthcare services organizations—such as scheduling, complex payroll calculations, employee onboarding, and ongoing compliance.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Twelve Below as we continue to innovate and expand our platform," said Kunal Sarda, CEO of Arya Health. "This funding allows us to further our vision of empowering healthcare organizations with tools that not only streamline operations but also enhance staff engagement and retention."

Melinda Phillips, CEO at Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care- a leading home healthcare company- and an Arya Health customer, shared her experience: "Home Health operators are always looking for ways to engage, manage, and retain our field staff while also improving our cost structures. I tried many different products, but none have delivered on the functionality I longed for until we came across Arya's workforce management automations."

Elsewhere, leading telehealth providers utilizing Arya Health's platform have reported remarkable results:

Improved clinical coverage by 43% with 30% fewer hours

Reduced time to fill shifts by 56%

Fully automated ongoing clinician scheduling and callout management

The funding comes at a pivotal moment as tech leaders like Klarna announce plans to shift away from traditional HR systems to building their own AI-driven human capital management workflows. This trend underscores the growing demand for customizable, automation-first solutions—a space where Arya Health is uniquely positioned to lead, starting with healthcare.

"The healthcare sector is undergoing a significant transformation, and efficient workforce management is at the heart of it," said Byron Ling, Partner at Twelve Below. "Arya Health's AI-native, modular approach to building highly customizable human capital management skills sets them apart in this rapidly evolving landscape."

Other investors in the round include Nebular and existing investors Oceans and Ridge.

About Arya Health

Arya Health is a leading healthcare workforce automation platform dedicated to transforming how healthcare organizations manage their teams. By leveraging AI and automation, Arya Health provides customizable solutions that streamline scheduling, payroll, onboarding, and compliance processes.

About Twelve Below