Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

As he welcomes Gotham FC, Biden says 'a woman can do anything a man can do,' including be president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President

ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press
President Joe Biden, center, is presented with a team jersey from NJ/NY Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, left, and teammate Midge Purse, right, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden, center, is presented with a team jersey from NJ/NY Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, left, and teammate Midge Purse, right, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden walks with Ali Krieger, a member of the 2023 NWSL championship NJ/NY Gotham FC team, as they arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the team and celebrate their championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden walks with Ali Krieger, a member of the 2023 NWSL championship NJ/NY Gotham FC team, as they arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the team and celebrate their championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden, center, holds a team jersey from NJ/NY Gotham FC that was presented to him by head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, left, and teammate Midge Purse, right, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden, center, holds a team jersey from NJ/NY Gotham FC that was presented to him by head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, left, and teammate Midge Purse, right, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden walks out of the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, following and event to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden walks out of the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, following and event to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks as Ali Krieger, right, a member of the 2023 NWSL championship NJ/NY Gotham FC team, listens during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the team and celebrate their championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks as Ali Krieger, right, a member of the 2023 NWSL championship NJ/NY Gotham FC team, listens during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the team and celebrate their championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden greets a young girl during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden greets a young girl during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to welcome the NJ/NY Gotham FC and celebrate their 2023 NWSL championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday said “a woman can do anything a man can do ... including being president of the United States,” as he welcomed the 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions Gotham FC, the first time in the league’s 11-year history that a team has received a White House invite.

Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, is the Democratic nominee for president. He told the crowd representation at the highest levels matters.

“When fans watch you play, they also see the power of the example off the field as well," Biden said. "It matters. You lead the way in providing sports medicine and healthcare focused on women.”

Gotham, the team from the New York and New Jersey area, won the 2023 NWSL championship last November with a 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign FC. It was the first trophy for the team—and it was just a year after they finished in last place. The trophy was displayed in the East Room as the team gathered on risers. The ceremony featured Gotham players, staff, ownership and NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, and a band played “We are the Champions”

“One thing is clear, this organization is no stranger to adversity," Biden said. "In 2022 Gotham placed last in the entire league there and were doubts about turning things around, but you never gave up.”

Biden invited the kids in the room up on stage with the team for a photo after he accepted a team jersey from retired captain Ali Krieger.

The team is headed to the playoffs again following a 1-0 win over the Utah Royals on Sunday. Yazmeen Ryan scored in the third minute.

Biden said it looked like the team was headed for a second win and another trip back to the White House. “I won’t be president, but ask if I can come and listen,” he said.

A professional women's soccer club was invited to the White House in 2010 but it was a different league, Women's Professional Soccer - that preceded NWSL. The winning team, Sky Blue FC, was later rebranded as Gotham. Barack Obama was the president at the time.

