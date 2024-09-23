Asahi Kasei America, Inc. Moves Headquarters to Novi, Michigan

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Asahi Kasei America, Inc., the regional headquarters of the Asahi Kasei Group for North America, plans to relocate its corporate office from New York to Novi, Michigan. The New York office will conclude its operations, and the Novi location will assume all headquarters responsibilities effective November 1. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Asahi Kasei’s growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to operational excellence in North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925828508/en/

Asahi Kasei America regional headquarters in Novi, Michigan (Photo: Business Wire)

The consolidation in Novi streamlines processes, leverages existing resources, and enhances Asahi Kasei’s ability to provide exceptional services to its partners. By bringing key leadership and operations together in a single 14,403-square-foot location, Asahi Kasei is poised to foster greater collaboration with the regional business units.

Asahi Kasei’s journey in America began in New York in 1959, where it established its initial operations. Recognizing the strategic importance of the Midwest, particularly its proximity to major OEMs in the automotive sector, Asahi Kasei America opened an office in Novi, Michigan, in 2019. Following a significant expansion of the Novi facility in 2023, Asahi Kasei is now ready to centralize its North American headquarters in this location.

“Transitioning our headquarters to Novi represents more than an address change. This move will empower us for future growth, as we’ll be better situated in the center of the country to reach our growing client base in the Material, Homes, and Health Care sectors nationwide,” said Takuma Miura, President of Asahi Kasei America. “Our headquarters in Novi will be a place for creativity, a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas, and a single home where we will continue to focus on delivering for our partners.”

The Novi headquarters has been thoughtfully designed to showcase Asahi Kasei’s technological prowess and commitment to innovation across key industries. It will function as a hub for enhanced administrative services across sectors for various departments, including communications, human resources, auditing, corporate planning, and finance.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.