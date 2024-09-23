Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents one ordinary share of Ascendis, at a price to the public of $150.00 per ADS. All of the ADSs are being offered by Ascendis. The offering is expected to close on or about September 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Ascendis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting commissions.

Ascendis estimates the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $281.3 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs), after deducting the underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses. Ascendis intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to support the commercial preparations, launch and commercial activities, clinical development and regulatory approvals for its products and product candidates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities and Citigroup are acting as lead managers for the offering and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 18, 2024, and automatically became effective upon filing. This offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S