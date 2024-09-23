Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents one ordinary share of Ascendis. All of the ADSs are being offered by Ascendis. In addition, Ascendis expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 18, 2024, and automatically became effective upon filing. This proposed offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this proposed offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com..

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, Ascendis uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States.