HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asendia, a leading global provider of international e-commerce and parcel delivery services, is proud to announce that its Hong Kong subsidiary has been appointed as the exclusive sales agency for Hubbed in China. This strategic partnership aims to offer Chinese e-tailers, marketplaces, and 3PL providers alternative delivery options such as out-of-home (PUDO) and returns for their customers in Australia, enhancing customer experience and supporting the global expansion of Chinese e-commerce companies.

Empowering Chinese E-Commerce with Enhanced Cross-Border Solutions Asendia Hong Kong is well-regarded for its expertise in international logistics and a deep understanding of the Chinese market, making it a trusted partner for top-tier Chinese e-commerce companies. Collaborating with Hubbed, a leader in PUDO and Return solutions in Australia, Asendia aims to provide a more comprehensive, customer-centric service for Chinese businesses expanding into the Australian market.

"We are excited to partner with Hubbed and bring their innovative delivery solutions to Chinese e-commerce businesses," said Mclarin Joshua, CEO of Asendia Hong Kong & North Asia. "This collaboration allows us to offer a seamless and integrated delivery experience that enhances customer satisfaction and supports Chinese retailers’ global expansion goals. Together, we are creating a powerful synergy that will enable us to deliver end-to-end services that are unmatched in the industry. Asendia Hong Kong’s role as an exclusive sales agent ensures that Hubbed’s offerings are promoted effectively to the right stakeholders in the Chinese market, further driving the growth and adoption of these solutions."

Introducing New Product Offerings for Seamless Cross-Border Logistics in China The partnership introduces two key services tailored to the needs of Chinese e-commerce businesses:

e-PAQ Select Powered in Australia by Hubbed: Merging Asendia’s cross-border delivery expertise with Hubbed’s "Click and Collect" solution, this service allows Australian customers to collect parcels from a nationwide network of secure Parcelpoints, offering a flexible alternative to home delivery.

e-PAQ Returns Powered in Australia by Hubbed: Integrating Asendia’s global reverse logistics network with Hubbed’s "Responsible Returns" solution, this service provides an eco-friendly returns process that simplifies customer returns and supports sustainability efforts.

David McLean, Founder & CEO of Hubbed, highlighted the partnership's significance: "Asendia Hong Kong’s market knowledge, relationships, and extensive network make them the ideal partner to promote Hubbed’s solutions in China. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of Chinese businesses eager to expand into Australia."

Strategic Alignment and Future Growth This partnership marks a key milestone in Asendia’s strategy to expand its global reach and enhance its service offerings. By integrating Hubbed’s last-mile solutions, Asendia Hong Kong can offer Chinese businesses more flexible and cost-effective ways to fulfil orders for Australian customers. The collaboration aligns with Asendia Hong Kong’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the complexities of international e-commerce.

"Asendia Hong Kong’s strength lies in adapting to client needs," added Joshua. "This partnership not only enhances our capabilities but also strengthens our market position in China. We look forward to working closely with Hubbed to drive the growth of these innovative solutions."

Looking ahead, Asendia and Hubbed will explore opportunities to integrate their services further and expand into other key e-commerce markets, with an initial focus on driving growth in China.