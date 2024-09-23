Tampa, Fla, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley, a leading mattress retailer in North America, has announced the expansion of its top-rated mattress gallery with the introduction of the new Nectar Collection. Ashley is one of the first retailers to feature the latest collection in stores, adding it to its extensive lineup of mattress brands, which includes Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, Ashley Sleep®, Purple, and more.

The Nectar collection introduces eight innovative models that blend responsive contouring comfort with advanced pressure relief and cooling technologies. The lineup includes four memory foam options, with three available to try in-store, including Nectar Premier, Nectar Luxe, and Nectar Ultra —each crafted with a cooling, antimicrobial cover. The collection also features four hybrid models with three available in-store to try in-store, including Nectar Classic Hybrid, Nectar Premier Hybrid, and Nectar Luxe Hybrid. Each hybrid model features edge-to-edge support along with the same cooling and antimicrobial benefits of the memory foam collection. With a range of price points and comfort levels, the new Nectar line offers the perfect sleep solution for every budget and sleep preference.

“We are thrilled to expand our mattress gallery with the Nectar Collection and to become one of the first retailers to carry the models in-store,” said Chris Wantlin, Chief Retail Officer at Ashley Global Retail. “Ashley prides itself on carrying the top brands, and we know that adding the Nectar Collection will provide our customers with even more choices for high-quality sleep solutions. Our commitment to offering the best in comfort and value aligns perfectly with what Nectar brings to the table.”

"This partnership is a major milestone as we bring our most advanced sleep solutions to a wider audience," said Eric Hutchinson, Co-CEO of Nectar. "We believe Ashley's customers will recognize the outstanding comfort and value that Nectar offers, and we're excited to have our collection available in Ashley stores."

The Nectar Collection is available to shop at select locations and online. For more information on Ashley’s mattress offerings and flexible financing options, visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/c/mattresses.