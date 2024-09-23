Berlin, Germany, and Research Triangle Park, N.C., USA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not intended for UK Media

AskBio and Belief BioMed will work together to advance potential gene therapies in diseases with high unmet medical need, using a liver-targeted approach

Bayer AG and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a gene therapy company wholly owned and independently operated as a subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Belief BioMed Inc. (BBM) to explore the potential for new gene therapies.

Under the terms of the contract the companies will combine efforts and experience in gene therapy technology to explore potential therapies in diseases that may be treatable using a liver-targeted approach.

“AskBio takes a collaborative approach when developing new gene therapies, and we look worldwide to use the most promising science to realize our goals,” said Mansuo Shannon, Chief Scientific Officer, AskBio. “The potential of BBM’s next-generation capsid technology, together with the work we are conducting at AskBio, is promising. We are looking forward to working closely with the team at BBM.”

With global headquarters in Shanghai, China, BBM integrates the research and development, manufacturing, and clinical application of investigational gene therapy products for serious genetic and chronic diseases through viral vector technology. The company has developed advanced vector technologies and has established a commercial production platform for gene therapy drugs in China. In July, BBM announced that the New Drug Application (NDA) for its core product for hemophilia B was accepted by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), making this the first NDA submitted in China for a gene therapy product proposed for an inborn genetic disease.1

BBM has independently developed a variety of novel engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors; relative to conventional AAV vectors, the novel AAV vectors have shown reduced immunogenicity and robust transduction efficiency in human and non-human trials, respectively.2,3

“This strategic collaboration with BBM is an excellent example of how we work at AskBio and is particularly special given the extraordinary contributions Dr. Xiao has made to the field as BBM’s Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer and before as a co-founder of AskBio,” said Gustavo Pesquin, Chief Executive Officer, AskBio. “Collaborating with innovative, like-minded partners with complementary gene therapy expertise enables us to find the best way forward for our pipeline assets and bolster our efforts to advance new therapies for conditions with significant unmet need.”

“Gene therapy has some of the greatest potential in modern medicine, particularly from a technical perspective,” said Juergen Eckhardt, MD, Head of Business Development & Licensing at Bayer Pharmaceuticals. "One path to success lies in collaborations such as this and in bringing together experts with broad expertise and experience. We are excited for AskBio's new collaboration with BBM and the advancements it may one day bring patients.”

About AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines and changing lives. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes therapeutics for congestive heart failure, Huntington’s disease, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, and Pompe disease. AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary capsids and promoters, several of which have entered pre-clinical and clinical testing. An early innovator in the gene therapy field, with over 900 employees in five countries, the company holds more than 600 patents and patent applications in areas such as AAV production and chimeric capsids. Learn more at www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people, and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

