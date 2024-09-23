– ABI-5366 was well-tolerated, with a favorable safety profile observed with exposure of up to 70 days –

– Half-life of approximately 20 days supports once-weekly or once-monthly oral dosing; both dosing schedules will be explored in the Phase 1b portion of the study –

– Screening of participants with recurrent genital herpes is now underway for Phase 1b –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting serious viral diseases, today announced positive interim pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety results from healthy participants in the Phase 1a portion of its ongoing Phase 1a/b study evaluating ABI-5366, an investigational long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor candidate for recurrent genital herpes.

Interim results exceeded Assembly Bio’s objectives for this Phase 1a study and support ABI-5366's progression into Phase 1b. ABI-5366 was well-tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile with exposure of up to 70 days due to its extended PK profile. Single doses of ABI-5366 at dose levels reached in Phase 1a surpassed Assembly Bio’s target plasma concentrations for antiviral efficacy, a target established from PK modelling and projected to achieve increased efficacy compared to approved therapies.

ABI-5366's half-life across the doses evaluated to date of approximately 20 days when dosed orally supports both the company’s once-weekly oral dosing target and the evaluation of a once-monthly oral dosing profile. With these data, Assembly Bio now plans to include both weekly and monthly dosing cohorts in Phase 1b in participants with recurrent genital herpes. Screening has begun for the Phase 1b portion of the study.

“We are thrilled to see interim results that reinforce our development strategy for ABI-5366 and our goal of advancing the treatment paradigm for individuals living with recurrent genital herpes,” said Jason Okazaki, chief executive officer of Assembly Bio. “The current standard of care for suppressive therapy often falls short in preventing recurrences, and no new therapies have been approved in decades. With the exceptional oral half-life of ABI-5366, we look forward to exploring its potential for both once-weekly and once-monthly oral dosing. To that end, we initiated screening for the Phase 1b portion of the study in participants with recurrent genital herpes and expect to report interim results in the first half of 2025.”

“Recurrent genital herpes is a lifelong viral infection that causes frequent genital lesions, risk of onward transmission, and profound psychological and social impact for those living with the virus,” said Anna Wald, MD, professor of medicine, epidemiology and laboratory medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “The need for new, innovative chronic suppressive therapies is urgent, and I am looking forward to seeing additional data that would evaluate the potential of this candidate antiviral to provide a much needed alternative to the current standard of care.”

Study ABI-5366-101 – Phase 1a Interim Results

Study Overview

ABI-5366-101 is a randomized, blinded and placebo-controlled Phase 1a/b clinical study of ABI-5366. Part A (Phase 1a) is ongoing, evaluating the safety, tolerability and PK of ABI-5366 following single ascending dose administration in healthy participants. Dosing is complete for four cohorts in Part A, evaluating doses of 10 mg, 30 mg, 100 mg and 350 mg, with each cohort randomized 6:2 between ABI-5366 and placebo, as well as an additional cohort at 30 mg to evaluate the potential for food effect. The study follow-up period in Part A began at 70 days and has been extended to 100 days after dosing, given the observed extended PK profile of ABI-5366. The study protocol includes the potential for one additional single-dose cohort in Part A, which Assembly Bio has the option to initiate in parallel with Part B (Phase 1b).

Safety and PK data reported here reflect data available as of the cut-off date. For safety, this data follow-up period ranges from 70 days after dosing for the 10 mg and 30 mg cohorts to 13 days after dosing for the most recent cohort of 350 mg. For PK, this data follow-up period ranges from 70 days after dosing for the first cohort of 10 mg to 8 days after dosing for the most recent cohort of 350 mg. The study remains blinded and the reported interim safety data includes data from both active and placebo treatment groups reported collectively.

Results

Across the Part A (Phase 1a) cohorts evaluated to date, ABI-5366 had a mean half-life of approximately 20 days when dosed orally, supporting once-weekly oral dosing, the target profile for ABI-5366, as well as the potential for once-monthly oral dosing. ABI-5366 doses within the range tested are projected, with weekly or monthly dosing, to maintain the target plasma concentrations for antiviral activity established by PK modelling. Assembly Bio plans to explore both once-weekly and once-monthly oral dosing regimens in the Part B (Phase 1b) portion of the study.