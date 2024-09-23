ATIS Receives Growth Investment from Thompson Street Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator safety inspections, consulting and managed services, today announced it has received a growth investment from Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a leading private equity firm headquartered in St. Louis. TSCP is now ATIS’ majority investor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“For more than six decades on a combined basis, our team has been pioneering the most innovative and holistic suite of services and building an incredibly strong reputation as a trusted advisor to our clients,” said Chip Smith, ATIS co-founder and CEO. “We’re excited to now partner with TSCP to extend our leadership position and, with significantly greater resource backing, accelerate the expansion of our team’s unparalleled end-to-end vertical transportation services, world class customer care, and geographic reach.”

After a three-way merger with KJA Consultants and Liberty Elevator Experts was announced in January 2023, ATIS became one of North America’s largest providers of elevator compliance and vertical transportation consulting solutions, with a geographically diverse footprint of more than 200 inspectors and consultants serving more than 15,000 customers and nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators across the US and Canada. ATIS delivers a unique, end-to-end elevator management platform spanning government-mandated testing and inspection programs, plus consulting services that are principally focused on new installations, modernization of existing devices, and managed services that include maintenance management programs and compliance management.

"We've been tracking ATIS' upward trajectory for some time and have been impressed with the unique platform they’ve built in the elevator inspection and consulting market,” said TSCP Director Tom St. Geme. “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the ATIS team to broaden their platform through further investments in the team, sales and marketing, new service offerings, and strategic acquisitions.”