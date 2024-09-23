Sections
September 19, 2024

ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on October 4, 2024, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

ATN International, Inc., Associated Press

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on October 4, 2024, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact: ATN International, Inc. Michele Satrowsky Vice President, Corporate Treasurer 978-619-1300

Source: ATN International, Inc.

