AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, and Protiviti, a global consulting firm with deep expertise in governance, risk, compliance, and internal audit, have expanded their existing partnership, offering customers in Japan local support to transform internal audit initiatives.

Protiviti’s deep understanding of the ever-changing regulatory landscape for audit in Japan, as well as the AuditBoard connected risk platform, will make an immediate impact for customers as they navigate shifting regulations in the region. Together, AuditBoard and Protiviti aim to help customers refine their internal audit processes and serve as integral partners to their organizations.

Protiviti Japan is a certified implementation and customer services partner of AuditBoard for SOXHUB, OpsAudit, and RiskOversight. In addition to the AuditBoard implementation services offered across J-SOX, Internal Audit, and Risk, Protiviti Japan offers services surrounding customers’ governance, risk, and compliance technology to ensure successful implementation and adoption of the platform. This includes enabling change management, content creation, training, integrations, dashboarding, and platform support services.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our strong partnership with AuditBoard into the Japanese market,” said Fumihito Fujiwara, Managing Director of Protiviti Japan. “By combining AuditBoard’s modern connected risk platform with Protiviti’s expertise and tailored services in the GRC field, we will support Japanese companies in enhancing their governance, risk management and compliance practices while fostering sustainable growth. We’re confident that this powerful collaboration will accelerate the advancement of GRC practices among Japanese companies.”

"We're thrilled to offer localized services to our Japanese customers by extending our existing global alliance with Protiviti," said Scott Whitlock, VP of Alliances at AuditBoard. “We have seen the value of this partnership for customers over and over again, and look forward to delivering that same level of value to our customers in Japan by adding Protiviti's best-of-breed audit frameworks and processes with AuditBoard's industry-leading software.”

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.