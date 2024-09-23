Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

AuditBoard Honored with Global Cloud Computing Stratus Award

AP News, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced it has been recognized with a prestigious 2024 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing. This esteemed award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, highlights organizations that are pioneering innovative solutions leveraging cloud technologies to drive industry advancements.

As the only solution built by practitioners for practitioners, AuditBoard leverages a deep understanding of the needs of risk teams to provide them with a powerful and uniquely user-friendly platform that helps them close the gap between risk demands and business capacity. The company’s modern connected risk platform elevates audit, risk, and compliance teams by driving better visibility and control of risks across the enterprise, as well as improved strategic decision-making.

“We are thrilled to receive this global recognition from the Business Intelligence Group,” said Sarika Khanna, Chief Technology Officer at AuditBoard. “This award validates our unwavering commitment to delivering cloud solutions that empower our customers to manage risk at the speed of business, automate time-consuming tasks, and remain focused on the strategic work that matters.”

Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Business Intelligence Group, added, “AuditBoard's dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology is truly commendable. Their innovative approach and exceptional contributions to the industry make them a worthy recipient of the Stratus Award.”

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923121956/en/

CONTACT: Laura Groshans

press@auditboard.comEliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

contact@bintelligence.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET SECURITY DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: AuditBoard

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/23/2024 12:00 PM/DISC: 09/23/2024 12:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923121956/en

