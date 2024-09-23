CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced its participation at the 2024 North American Spine Society ("NASS") Annual Meeting. The event will take place from September 25-28, 2024, at McCormick Place, West Building, in Chicago, Illinois. Aurora Spine will be exhibiting at Booth #4510.

The North American Spine Society is a global multidisciplinary medical society that utilizes education, research, and advocacy to foster the highest quality, ethical, and evidence-based spine care. NASS gathers spine professionals from around the world, offering a unique platform for Aurora to showcase its latest innovations.

At this year’s event, the Company will feature its SiLO™ TFX SI Fusion System for sacroiliac joint fusion surgery and the DEXA-C cervical interbody cage system, powered by Aurora’s patented DEXA™ Technology. This technology offers patient-matched implants designed to align with individual bone density and T-Score, ushering in a new era of personalized spinal care. Aurora will also highlight the new Hydra™ and OSTEO-ONYX™ lumbar fusion systems, promoting Rough Surface Technology (RST), and its ZIP-51® Interlaminar Fusion System, which enables minimally invasive L5/S1 fusion without screws, improving procedural efficiency and patient recovery.

“We are excited to attend NASS 2024 and showcase the cutting-edge products we've developed,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. "We’ve brought technologies to market that are transforming spinal surgery, and we can’t wait to share them with the industry."

Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer, added: "We’re particularly excited about the DEXA-C implant line, the world’s first patient-matched interbody implant system. It’s a true game-changer for spine surgeons and their patients."

“It is an honor to collaborate with thought-leading spine surgeons from around the world. It is with their guidance and support that we have brought life-changing technology to patients in need,” said Matthew Goldstone, Chief Commercial Officer.

Visit Aurora Spine at Booth #4510 to witness live demonstrations and engage with the Aurora team on how these innovations reshape spinal surgery.

About Aurora Spine