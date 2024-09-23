AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Austin FC and Q2 Holdings, Inc. announced today that the organizations are teaming up for the fourth consecutive year to support local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through its Q-mmunity Gives grant program.

As part of the annual program, Austin FC and Q2 will award three (3) separate $50,000 grants to three (3) nonprofit organizations, altogether totaling $150,000, that focus on the advancement of underrepresented communities through the following impact areas: education, job skills and readiness, and health and wellness.

Central Texas nonprofits CareBOX Program, HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), and Seedling were named the 2023 Q-mmunity Gives grant recipients.

“The Q-mmunity Gives grant program has shown its ability to make a direct impact in the Central Texas community, providing opportunities and access to resources to help our communities thrive,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “We’re grateful to be aligned with Q2 for the fourth consecutive year on this key initiative given the importance of directly supporting Austin’s nonprofit community.”

“We’re honored to be a part of such an important initiative with Austin FC for the fourth consecutive year,” said Matt Flake, chairman and CEO at Q2. “Q2 is dedicated to building strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions. The Q-mmunity Gives grant program helps further that mission, and we’re excited to support three local nonprofits to expand their community service and impact here in Central Texas.”

For a grant application to be considered eligible, it must meet the following criteria:

Nonprofit organizations must be committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the Central Texas Community;

Program/project must fall within one or more of the following impact areas: (1) Education, (2) Job Skills & Readiness, (3) Health & Wellness;

Program/project must be in the Central Texas community;

Request must come from nonprofit organizations (no funding to individuals);

Requested funds must be used to implement a project; capacity grants are not awarded by Austin FC and Q2 Q-mmunity Gives.

Nonprofit organizations must be certified as tax exempt under Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and not a private foundation as defined in section 509(a) of the code; and

Nonprofit organizations must be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Texas Franchise Tax Board and the Texas Secretary of State.

Austin FC and Q2 Q-mmunity Gives Grant Committee will accept applications beginning September 24 through October 11.

Organizations wishing to apply for a Q-mmunity Gives grant can do so by clicking here.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League’s 27 th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin. In its second year, Austin FC finished the regular season 2 nd in the Western Conference, while also making a run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC also operates Austin FC II, a professional-level development team competing in MLS NEXT Pro which won the league title during its inaugural season in 2023. In addition, Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy which is the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players. Combined, Austin FC II and Austin FC Academy teams complete the pro player pathway between elite youth soccer (MLS NEXT) all the way to MLS, and allow for players to develop, improve, and move up to Austin FC or Austin FC II.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.