Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

authID Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Denver, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

authID Inc., Associated Press

Denver, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   authID Inc.  (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the grant of non-qualified options to purchase 25,000 shares of common stock to one new employee (the “Option”). The Option grant date is September 9, 2024, the exercise price is $7.99 per share and the Option vests in equal amounts monthly over a period of three years, subject to continued employment.  The term of the Option is ten years. The Option was granted as an inducement to this employee entering into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About authID authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover at authid.ai.

authID Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Group, Inc. Cody Slach and Alex Thompson 1-949-574-3860 AUID@gateway-grp.com

