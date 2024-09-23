CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Hours before a gunman opened fire at an entrance to a Yellowstone National Park employee dining hall, injuring one ranger, authorities had been warned he planned to carry out a mass shooting at the facility, officials said Thursday.

The revelation came as authorities released videos and other new details about the July 4 shooting in which rangers stationed to protect the facility at Canyon Village killed Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, 28, of Milton, Florida, after he opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle.

Authorities had been looking for Fussner for hours before the shooting after a security guard called 911 just after midnight on July 4, saying that Fussner had just held a woman hostage and told her he was going to attack the employee dining hall.

The videos from park rangers' body-worn cameras show a chaotic scene during and right after the shootout in the world's first national park, a place millions of people enjoy every year for its wild nature and tranquility. In one video, a ranger is seen firing toward Fussner from inside a vehicle access door in the building.

In another video, a different ranger outside the building approaches the wounded Fussner as he lay still on the ground, dressed in black and with one hand raised upward at the elbow. Fussner remains motionless as the ranger takes his semiautomatic rifle, unclipping it from a strap.

Fussner also was armed with a semiautomatic pistol, according to park officials.

Body-camera footage shows a third ranger running to the scene from in between nearby employee dormitories, yelling to unseen people: "Get back in your dorms!” As the ranger runs, a dozen gunshots are heard.

“Stay down! Stay down!” the ranger shouts to two people crouching behind the front wheel of an SUV. Authorities blurred out the faces of all people in the videos, shielding their identities.

As the ranger approaches the corner of a building, two other rangers stand with rifles pointed and somebody yells: “Suspect’s down, he’s not moving!”

Inside the back entrance where the gunman attacked, photos showed at least 18 bullet holes in the walls. There, the first ranger to trade fire with Fussner was wounded in a “lower extremity,” according to park officials.

Footage shows rangers approaching their wounded colleague sitting in a concrete stairwell landing.

"You all right?" someone asks.

“Yeah, I'm good,” the ranger responds, flashing a thumbs-up.

Medical workers tried to help Fussner but a doctor pronounced him dead, according to park officials.