Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2024 Dividends

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the third quarter of 2024. The Common Stock dividend is $1.70 per share and is payable October 15, 2024, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of September 30, 2024.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc., a member of the S&P 500, is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 300 apartment communities containing 91,399 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development.

CONTACT: Jason Reilley

Vice President

Investor Relations

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

703-317-4681

KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS REIT

SOURCE: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/20/2024 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/20/2024 04:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920124064/en

