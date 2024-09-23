AVE PARADISE VALLEY ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE, the residential real estate brand of Korman Communities, in partnership with RXR, today announces the opening date of AVE Paradise Valley (12400 North Tatum Boulevard), a new elevated apartment community located in the reimagined Paradise Valley Mall development. The property will open on Nov. 15, 2024, and is now accepting applications. The state-of-the-art, mid-rise building will be the first residential project to launch within the 100-plus-acre site.

“Following the success of our communities in Downtown Phoenix – AVE Terra and AVE Sky – we are eager to increase our Arizona footprint with the addition of AVE Paradise Valley. This expansion is a natural progression for us, especially given the significant population growth in the state over the past 10 years,” said President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities, Lea Anne Welsh. “We are thrilled to pioneer a new level of luxury living at the exciting, reimagined Paradise Valley Mall development, providing a completely unparalleled living experience at the center of Arizona’s newest, most desirable district. With shopping, dining and entertainment, residents will be in the heart of a vibrant hub for work, life and play.”

Apartments Designed by Nelsen Partners and StreetLights Construction, AVE’s newest community will offer 400 luxury apartments, including traditional apartment rentals and fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. Units span three and four stories of the mid-rise development, averaging 1,056 square feet. A wide range of apartments will be available, including studios starting at $1,664, one-bedrooms at $2,122, two-bedrooms at $3,275, and offered at a later date, three-bedrooms at $5,327.

Amenities

AVE Paradise Valley will feature a high-touch, dedicated service team, along with 36,200 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenity space. Highlights include a dazzling resort-style swimming pool; full-service on-site bar; state-of-the-art fitness center; pet parlor with spa, lounge and dog park; electric vehicle charging stations; and several outdoor courtyards with firepit lounges. Residents will also enjoy direct access to an on-site Whole Foods, as well as a plethora of walkable shopping and dining destinations, such as Sephora, Flower Child and Federal Pizza, plus three acres of open space with landscaped pathways.

Location The property is conveniently located 10 minutes away from Scottsdale Airpark and 25 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Residents also have easy access to high-end shopping, dining, golf courses, hiking, biking, art and sports, all within 30 minutes or less of the building by car.

"AVE Paradise Valley, a new 400-unit, state-of-the-art apartment community, marks the latest addition in RXR's national expansion, in partnership with Korman Communities. Featuring smartly designed apartments, an unbeatable location, and AVE’s renowned level of service, AVE Paradise Valley is perfectly positioned in one of the nation's most sought-after markets,” stated Whitney Arcaro, Chief Revenue Officer- Residential at RXR.

AVE Paradise Valley is now leasing for first move-ins on Nov. 15. For more information and to submit an application, visit https://www.aveliving.com/locations/phoenix-az/paradise-valley.