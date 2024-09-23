OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Avem Health Partners, an Oklahoma City-based hospital management company, is proud to announce the appointment of two highly accomplished leaders with extensive executive experience and military careers, to its Board of Directors. Keith Walker and Barbara Holcomb bring a combined 70 years of experience in military, corporate, nonprofit, and healthcare strategic leadership to Avem’s board.

Walker has served as Director of Leader Development and Strategy & Plans at Avem since July and Holcomb serves as the Director of Clinical Services since September. These appointments reflect Avem's commitment to advancing leadership and clinical excellence to revitalize Critical Access Hospitals in Rural America.

Lieutenant General Walker, U.S. Army (Retired)

Keith Walker served in the Army for 38 years, beginning his career as an armored cavalry Second Lieutenant who rose through the ranks to Lieutenant General. He most recently served as the Director of the U.S. Army Capabilities Integration Center where he was responsible for developing concepts and requirements for Army equipment, training, leader development, and organizational design for the Army’s worldwide operations. Walker’s expertise in leader development led him to join the faculty of Thayer Leadership, an organization at West Point that offers leadership training and development programs to businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. General Walker has served on several corporate boards, including the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree at the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA at Harvard University School of Business in Boston.

As Director of Leader Development and Strategy Plans for Avem, Walker will oversee and supervise key corporate leaders to align them with the company's purpose, mission, vision and values. His strategy plan expertise will ensure that Avem's leadership is equipped to execute its mission effectively.

“I am pleased to join the board of such a dynamic and thoughtful organization like Avem Health Partners and look forward to working with its board members and staff to help strengthen the rural hospitals that are the backbone of the communities we serve,” said Walker.

Guy Adams, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Avem Health Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for Walker’s appointment.

“In my decades on public company boards, I've rarely encountered a director as skilled as General Walker in developing our corporate leaders and aligning management with strategic goals. Avem Health Partners is fortunate to have such a capable board member,” Adams said.

Major General Barbara Holcomb, U.S. Army (Retired)

With 33 years of service, General Barbara Holcomb brings an exceptional background in nursing, healthcare leadership, medical research, and logistics. She culminated her military career as the 25th Chief of the Army Nurse Corps and Commanding General of the Medical Research and Materiel Command and Fort Detrick. She holds both a bachelor's and Master of Science degree in Nursing and a master’s certification in disaster and emergency management.

As CEO of Barb Holcomb Consulting, she advises medical technology companies that develop and commercialize innovative dual-use medical technologies aimed at improving health outcomes for military personnel, veterans, and civilians. She also serves on executive boards for Q30, Maxwell Biosciences, and Humanetics Corporation. As a veteran, Holcomb volunteers as a clinical nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center, and is vice president of 360MVP, a nonprofit military veteran organization as well as serves on the nonprofit boards for the Geneva Foundation and BioBridge Global.