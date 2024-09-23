OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
Avem Health Partners, an Oklahoma City-based hospital management company, is proud to announce the appointment of two highly accomplished leaders with extensive executive experience and military careers, to its Board of Directors. Keith Walker and Barbara Holcomb bring a combined 70 years of experience in military, corporate, nonprofit, and healthcare strategic leadership to Avem’s board.
Walker has served as Director of Leader Development and Strategy & Plans at Avem since July and Holcomb serves as the Director of Clinical Services since September. These appointments reflect Avem's commitment to advancing leadership and clinical excellence to revitalize Critical Access Hospitals in Rural America.
Lieutenant General Walker, U.S. Army (Retired)
Keith Walker served in the Army for 38 years, beginning his career as an armored cavalry Second Lieutenant who rose through the ranks to Lieutenant General. He most recently served as the Director of the U.S. Army Capabilities Integration Center where he was responsible for developing concepts and requirements for Army equipment, training, leader development, and organizational design for the Army’s worldwide operations. Walker’s expertise in leader development led him to join the faculty of Thayer Leadership, an organization at West Point that offers leadership training and development programs to businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. General Walker has served on several corporate boards, including the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree at the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA at Harvard University School of Business in Boston.
As Director of Leader Development and Strategy Plans for Avem, Walker will oversee and supervise key corporate leaders to align them with the company's purpose, mission, vision and values. His strategy plan expertise will ensure that Avem's leadership is equipped to execute its mission effectively.
“I am pleased to join the board of such a dynamic and thoughtful organization like Avem Health Partners and look forward to working with its board members and staff to help strengthen the rural hospitals that are the backbone of the communities we serve,” said Walker.
Guy Adams, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Avem Health Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for Walker’s appointment.
“In my decades on public company boards, I've rarely encountered a director as skilled as General Walker in developing our corporate leaders and aligning management with strategic goals. Avem Health Partners is fortunate to have such a capable board member,” Adams said.
Major General Barbara Holcomb, U.S. Army (Retired)
With 33 years of service, General Barbara Holcomb brings an exceptional background in nursing, healthcare leadership, medical research, and logistics. She culminated her military career as the 25th Chief of the Army Nurse Corps and Commanding General of the Medical Research and Materiel Command and Fort Detrick. She holds both a bachelor's and Master of Science degree in Nursing and a master’s certification in disaster and emergency management.
As CEO of Barb Holcomb Consulting, she advises medical technology companies that develop and commercialize innovative dual-use medical technologies aimed at improving health outcomes for military personnel, veterans, and civilians. She also serves on executive boards for Q30, Maxwell Biosciences, and Humanetics Corporation. As a veteran, Holcomb volunteers as a clinical nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center, and is vice president of 360MVP, a nonprofit military veteran organization as well as serves on the nonprofit boards for the Geneva Foundation and BioBridge Global.
“As a leader with a nursing background, I'm excited to leverage my experience to drive the growth of this company and ensure that the rural hospitals we serve have the tools and resources they need to provide critical care to their communities,” said Holcomb. “My passion throughout my career has been healthcare and leadership development, so joining the Avem Health Partners board was a perfect fit.”
In her role as Director of Clinical Services at Avem Health Partners, Holcomb will be responsible for overseeing all clinical activities, including ancillary services such as laboratory, pharmacy, X-ray, physical and occupational therapy, nutrition care as well as ensuring the highest standards of quality, risk management and patient safety.
“Our board conducted a comprehensive search for over a year to identify a candidate possessing both hands-on clinical skills and a strong understanding of the healthcare industry. General Holcomb’s qualifications fully met our criteria,” Adams stated. “We are confident in her ability to contribute to our company, given her clinical background and management skills. I am delighted to have found General Holcomb, who is an ideal fit for our board and our organization.”
The appointment of Holcomb and Walker to the board signifies a major milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to improve rural healthcare. Their proven track record of operational excellence makes them invaluable assets in steering strategic, sustainable growth. Avem Health Partners is eager to capitalize on their leadership as the company continues to deliver high-quality care and strengthen the rural communities it serves.
About Avem Health Partners
Avem Health Partners is an Oklahoma City-based hospital management company that has a successful record working with rural hospitals to update equipment and facilities, expand service lines, and increase hospital census. Offering operations expertise and management solutions, the Company helps operate community hospitals with top-notch staff, innovative technology, and quality healthcare that benefit residents, physicians, and local economies.
