SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The price of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) tumbled as much as $6.36 (-26%) during intraday trading on Sept. 12, 2024 after the company announced it would not timely file its financial statements for its fiscal year-ended June 28, 2024.

Hagens Berman urges Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/avnw Contact the Firm Now: AVNW@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895

Investigation Into Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW):

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Aviat’s past assurances that its financial statements were prepared in conformity with applicable accounting rules and that its internal controls over financial reporting were sufficient.

The company’s assurances may have begun to come under question when, on May 28, 2024, it abruptly announced the replacement of its then-Chief Financial Officer, just one month before its fiscal year end.

After the market closed on Sept. 11, 2024, Aviat said: (i) it “requires additional time to finalize its assessment of internal control over financial reporting[;]” (ii) “[m]anagement has identified certain material weaknesses in its preliminary assessment of internal control over financial reporting[;]” and (iii) it “identified certain errors impacting previously reported financial information for the fiscal years 2024 and 2023.”