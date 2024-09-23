BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Aviat Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVNW) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Aviat Networks, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/avnw.

What is this all about?

Aviat Networks, Inc. announced on September 11 that they had delayed their scheduled Annual Report on Form 10-K, and would be incapable of filing the report in a timely manner. Aviat blames the delay on internal control failures in regard to financial reporting for the fiscal year ended June 2024.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Aviat Networks, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?