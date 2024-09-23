AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends

PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on October 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on October 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

About AXIS Capital AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.7 billion at June 30, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918145674/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Cliff Gallant

+1 (415) 262 6843