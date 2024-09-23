Carlsbad, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxcess WealthM anagement (“Axxcess”), announced the launch of its curated alternatives marketplace to advisors on the Axxcess Platform (“Platform”). The Platform will feature a broad array of alternative investments, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce reporting discrepancies for advisors.

Axxcess seeks to remove challenges advisors often face when subscribing to and reporting on alternative investments. These enhancements will be available to both affiliated and third-party independent investment advisors using the Axxcess TAMP Platform. Advisors can generate proposals, subscription documents, and incorporate Limited Partner (LP) level reporting, all in one place.

The Platform also includes account and subscription API connectivity with Goldman Sachs’ RIA Custody platform, Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions. The integration will provide Axxcess advisors exposure to Goldman Sachs’ digitized alternatives platform, along with Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s institutional-grade solutions.

“We’re excited to roll out these significant enhancements to the platform, addressing the unique challenges advisors face with investing in alternative investments. Our goal is to help advisors better serve their clients by simplifying the day-to-day processes associated with alternative investments,” said Chief Investment Officer of Axxcess Wealth Management, Cory Persson, CFA.

“Improving opportunities for advisors to invest in sophisticated investments, such as alternatives, starts with providing access to digital-forward tools and support. We’re excited for Axxcess’ potential to help achieve that, given this launch,” said Jeremy Eisenstein, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs.

The Platform’s curated alternative solutions and enhancements were announced at Axxcess Wealth’s Annual Conference in Carlsbad, California. For more information on the Axxcess Platform, visit https://axxcessplatform.com/.